Mumbai City: BMC presents Rs 30,692 Cr budget for 2019-20

By Accommodation Times Bureau

India’s richest civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented a Rs 30,692 crores budget for Mumbai city on Monday, which is around Rs 3,500 crores more than the previous one. The BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta presented the budget to the Standing Committee chairperson Yashwant Jadhav.

The major allocations include Rs 9,268 crores for providing basic amenities to the urban poor; Rs 1600 crores for the coastal road project; Rs 3,323 crores for the implementation of Development Plan 2034 (DP); and Rs 100 crores for the Goregaon-Mulund link road.

The BMC has made a Rs 34.10 crores capital investment into BEST in this budget while another Rs 10 crores have been sanctioned for repairs of BEST employees housing schemes and other related projects.