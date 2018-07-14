Municipal Corporation to provide Rs 5 Cr in every award for development

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Ashok Lahoti, Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Jaipur on Friday said that every ward of the municipal corporation will be given development works of various wards of five to five crore rupees. In the municipal assembly chamber, Lahoti presided over the meeting of the General Assembly that lasted till late on Thursday, while presenting the information to the ward councillors present.

He said that the construction and improvement of roads worth Rs. 100 crores will be done, the beautification of the city of 200 crores, Moksh Dam correction, drain cleaning, sewerage extension, CC road etc will be done.

On the arrival of the cleanliness survey in 3900 cities at 39 numbers, the team mayor-commissioner, councillor, officer staff and cleaning workers were appreciated for general public cooperation. Further, it was decided to do better work to bring Jaipur to number one in cleanliness.

In the meeting, the Mayor started the reforms work in the Gangapole area in 15 days and all the councillors were to get resolved in 15 days and the applications received in the time limit were leased with the concerned councillor. With the release, meeting with various agencies of development and preparation of Development Agenda and approval of 10 accessible toilets approved in the city. Tax instructed construction.

He instructed the committee headed by chairman Babulal Datonia to submit a report in 15 days after the encroachment on encroachers at the public market and Sanjay Bazar shops.

Lahoti said that to make the city of Jaipur green and to make the environment clean, plantation campaign will be launched shortly, for this the Chairman of the Environment Committee has instructed to prepare the work plan of Plantation Campaign.