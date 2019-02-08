My Earth 2050: Sustainable Habitats for Co-Existence by Godrej & K C College

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

Around 125 Biology students and professors from 17 colleges and 2 NGOs of Mumbai participated in ‘My Earth 2050: Sustainable Habitats for Co-Existence’ organized by KC College and Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd. The two-day National Biodiversity Conclave discussed biodiversity management in three sessions with a focus on development & infrastructure projects, ecosystem management & restoration and biodiversity research.

Dr Saroj Barik, Director, National Botanical Research of India, delivered the keynote address and enlightened the participants about promising applications of molecular biology and genetics research in sustainable development. Dr Rahul Mungikar, Asst Director, BNHS, in his valedictory function speech, described role and importance of traditional wisdom and community participation through The Biological Diversity Act 2002 and Public Biodiversity Register (PBR). Renowned researchers from Universities of Kolhapur, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa presented updates in biodiversity research techniques with a focus on sloth bear, mangroves and coastal fauna as case studies. Founders of professional consultancies such as GrassRoots, Building Environment (India) Pvt Ltd shared their experiences of Charlotte Lake restoration at Matheran and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Mumbai Trans Harbor Link and highways passing through national parks and sanctuaries of Maharashtra.