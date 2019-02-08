My Earth 2050: Sustainable Habitats for Co-Existence by Godrej & K C College

By Accommodation Times Bureau
MUMBAI:
Around 125 Biology students and professors from 17 colleges and 2 NGOs of Mumbai participated in ‘My Earth 2050: Sustainable Habitats for Co-Existence’ organized by KC College and Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd. The two-day National Biodiversity Conclave discussed biodiversity management in three sessions with a focus on development & infrastructure projects, ecosystem management & restoration and biodiversity research.
Dr Saroj Barik, Director, National Botanical Research of India, delivered the keynote address and enlightened the participants about promising applications of molecular biology and genetics research in sustainable development. Dr Rahul Mungikar, Asst Director, BNHS, in his valedictory function speech, described role and importance of traditional wisdom and community participation through The Biological Diversity Act 2002 and Public Biodiversity Register (PBR). Renowned researchers from Universities of Kolhapur, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa presented updates in biodiversity research techniques with a focus on sloth bear, mangroves and coastal fauna as case studies. Founders of professional consultancies such as GrassRoots, Building Environment (India) Pvt Ltd shared their experiences of Charlotte Lake restoration at Matheran and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Mumbai Trans Harbor Link and highways passing through national parks and sanctuaries of Maharashtra.
A presentation on the environmental legal framework updated the participants about rules and regulations and avenues of participation by individuals and organizations in biodiversity conservation. Presentation of a case study on conversion of dump yard to Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion inspired the participants on habitat restoration. The Biodiversity Conclave participants were offered firsthand experience of ecosystem management with an early mangrove nature trail at Godrej mangroves. Team Godrej presented its case study of decades of mangrove management and its benefits to the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By the end of the second day, the participants made presentations on their learnings of two-day sessions and nature trail.
Wetland Management Services (WMS) Department of Godrej Construction conceptualised and executed this national event with support from various Godrej & Boyce teams. This was a unique ‘beyond the fence’ event by Godrej to reach eminent academic institutes of Mumbai to offer glimpses of expertise and careers in biodiversity management through interactions with subject experts. The Conclave received an enthusiastic response from students and professors alike.