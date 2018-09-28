NAREDCO & APREA Unfold New Era Of Growth For Real Estate At REIIS, 2018

Announces Change of a guard, Rajan Bandelkar takes over as president of NAREDCO (West)

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

Apex real estate industry body of India, announced ‘Change of Guard’ as Neel Raheja (Group President and Director, K Raheja Corp Private Limited) handed over the baton to the newly elected President, Rajan Bandelkar ( Director, Raunak Group) amidst esteemed presence of luminaries from sectors across Banking & Finance, Legal and Government like Durga Shankar Mishra, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Finance & Planning and Forests Department, Government of Maharashtra, Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of State (1/C) Housing and Urban Affairs on September 27.

Other dignitaries present from the industry were Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group, Amit Goenka, MD and CEO, Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd, Ram Yadav, CEO, Edelweiss Real Estate Advisory Practice, Vipul Roongta, MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, Peter Verwer, CEO, Asia Pacific Real Estate Association and Niranjan Hiranandani, National President NAREDCO & Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group.

The industry veteran shared expert insights on key issues and concerns like affordable housing and its advantages, NBFCs, HFCs, AIFs and alternate avenues of financing in Indian Real Estate, market sentiments and how India is opportune for investment in the realty sector. The experts also shed light on a next big trend, student housing, senior living and a booming retail market for international brands in India.

Rajan Bandelkar, Director, Raunak Group was honoured with the entitlement of President, NAREDCO West. “The key focus during my tenure as the President, NAREDCO West would be to enhance the means of solid waste management, promote skilldevelopment in the sector, development and sustenance in city’s infrastructural development and optimization of other policy changes.”

National Real Estate Development Council and Asia Pacific Real Estate Association brought the fourth Edition of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors’ Summit (REIS) 2018 that took place on 27th& 28th September, 2018 in Mumbai. This year’s focus of the summit was to showcase various opportunities in Indian real estate & Infrastructure sector, on-going policies, emerging land of opportunities with the new ecosystem for the domestic & foreign investors alongside other developments in the real estate sector. India an emerging market has seen prodigious growth in terms of Foreign Direct Investment in the Real Estate and infrastructure sector. The event witnessed participation from various International Institutions like SBI, Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd., DLF, Brookfield and Lodha.