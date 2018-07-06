NAREDCO opens branch in Nashik

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NASHIK

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO inaugurated NAREDCO’s first city-level branch in Nashik on Friday. The organization works for housing professionals, under the aegis of Central Government.

Hiranandani said, “NAREDCO is an autonomous and voluntary organization established under the aegis of Union Housing and Urban Development Ministry. The Union Housing Minister and Chief Ministers are the Chief Patrons of NAREDCO.

He added, ” In order to make the success of central government’s aim of Housing for All – 2022, NAREDCO will work in coordination with government machinery in Nashik.”

Vice President Mr. Bandelkar said, “Developers working and registered under RERA can become members of the organisation. Naredco helps members get ratings for construction projects, getting and providing information related to real estate and construction sector, promoting developers in different parts of the country, organising lectures, seminars, workshops on issues related real estate. NAREDCO is also working proactively to protect consumers’ right.”

It is the apex national body for real estate industry and a single platform where Government and professionals discuss issues, problems and opportunities face to face. This results in speedy solutions. Members have to work in the framework of law and NAREDCO stands behind every member in their problems with the government departments.”