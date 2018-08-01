Nayan Shah newly elected President of CREDAI-MCHI requests CM to set up war room

The approach of CREDAI MCHI will be to collaborate with Maharashtra government ensure that the state becomes trillion dollar economy

By Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI

Apex real estate industry body of Mumbai & MMR on Tuesday announced ‘Change of Guard’ as Mayur Shah handed over the baton to the newly elected President, Nayan Shah.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC while addressing the gathering he said, “The Government of India has for the first time, introduced a number of sops, incentives and concessions to all sectors of real – estate – for developers as well as home buyers, which has never been done before in the past.”

The ceremony witnessed the grand unveiling of Vision Manifesto outlining the key objectives for the need of the Execution, Completion, and Commencement for the Real-Estate industry.

Nayan Shah, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “I would work towards accomplishing the Mission to play the role of a facilitator and an industry catalyst in linking over 1500 developers across MMR with various stakeholders thereby projecting the MMR Real Estate Industry as a trustworthy partner in all-round growth and development.”

As an Association, we would make DCPR 2034 and Common DCR a truly workable answer to the current stalemate the industry is in, besides introducing EoDB in all functions, Land Titling Act, Scrapping of ULC Act, Environment NOCs: on conceptual plan, Defense NOCs etc, he added.

Shah during his final speech for an event he said, “The approach of CREDAI MCHI will be to collaborate with Maharashtra government and ensure that the state becomes trillion dollar economy. Our goal is to work towards GST and Stamp Duty to be kept at 10%. The GST is the single most reason of slowdown in Real Estate Sector.”

We intend to approach chief minister and request him to set a war room on first Monday of every month to ensure that the meeting is held in his war room and in next 60 – 90 days the major issue we are facing is actually resolved, he added.

Gautam Chatterjee, Chairman MahaRERA said, “The prime purpose of registering projects, especially ongoing projects, MahaRERA wants stands by you to see that these projects are completed in time. This is the win-win situation for everybody – the consumer, the developer.”

As a part of the major goal for Vision 2022, the Managing Committee members and other members took the oath of Transparency, Integrity, Honesty, Justice, Accountability, Compliance and fair play.

Shri Mayur Shah, Outgoing President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “With Nayan Shah, on Chair as President CREDAI MCHI, we are looking forward to an iconic and extremely fruitful journey of CREDAI MCHI in all its endeavours done in the past year.”