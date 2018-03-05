NBCC acquires order of Rs 192 Cr from REC

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) the state-owned construction firm said on Monday that, from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) an order of Rs 192 crore has been received for construction and development of a township in Gurugram.

The company said in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing that, “NBCC has received letter of award of work from Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd for the construction and development of REC Township at Sector -57, Gurugram amounting to Rs 192 crore (approx) wherein NBCC will work as project management consultant at the rate of 7.0 percent fees.”

NBCC (India) Limited (formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited), a Navratna organisation under category I, is a Central Public Sector undertaking which trades publicly in the market and is largely owned by Government of India. It engages in the Real Estate Development & Construction business and also provides Project Management Consultancy.

On BSE, shares of NBCC were trading 1.51 per cent lower at Rs 192.95.

Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) is a public Infrastructure Finance Company in India’s power sector. The company finances and promotes rural electrification projects across India.