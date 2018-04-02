Neral – A Preferred realty destination for home buyers

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Aniket Haware, Managing Director, Haware Builders (Guest Article)

Neral is one of the fastest growing residential areas on the outskirts of Mumbai. It falls under the Karjat Tehsil and it is surrounded by lush greenery by verdant hills. So what makes Neral tick as a popular residential area even though it is about 73 km by road and 53 km by rail from Mumbai? Fast-paced infrastructure development and emerging real estate projects make Neral a destination of choice for Mumbaikars. Matheran, a popular hill station is just 8 km away. Mumbai city crowds you out and therefore may look at moving out to more affordable and less cramped areas to live. That is why people move to outlying areas looking for their own residential space.

Transport & Connectivity

Neral comes under Central Railway lines where 28 regular EMU local trains run between Neral and CST. Commuters have to spend 2hours to cover the total distance of 87 km. the frequency for these trains is 45mins. Neral is well connected to areas like Karjat, Badlapur and Panvel by state highways while the National Highway 4 can also be accessed from the Highway itself. Neral is better accessed via Panvel and this is a route that most people take when travelling from Mumbai to this residential zone.

Affordability

From Affordability aspect, Neral offers an average of 2500 to 3000 per sq. ft. whereas other surrounding areas of Karjat, Badlapur and Ambernath which are all in the region of an average of INR 3100 plus per sq. ft. It is expected, according to real estate sources that the prices will go up gradually and investors will get good appreciation rate. The rental rates in Neral are sure to increase once the mega infrastructure projects that are initiated by the government of Maharashtra become operational. According to industry sources, Neral is the next big residential hub after Badlapur and Kalyan.

The proposed infrastructure projects like The Karjat-Murbad Road is also to be developed as part of the Virar-Murbad-Karjat-Khopoli-Alibaug Outer Ring Road. The development of four lanes Highway from Badlapur-Karjat Road will give a push to the real estate development of Neral. Work is also in progress for a new state highway from Panvel to Chakan through Matheran hills, thus reducing travel distance from Panvel to Karjat by 21 km. Travel to industrial zones in Kalyan and Badlapur is easily accessible from Neral, thus add to the convenience of the people working in these areas. Neral is at a distance of 20 km from Badlapur, 14.5 km from Karjat and 37 km from Kalyan.

The Asian Institute of Communication and Research (AICAR) Business School, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Biotech Research Institute, Vocational Training Institute, Anglo Eastern Maritime Academy, Tata Cancer Medical Institute and Research and L & T Construction Skill Training Institute are some of the educational institutions nearby Neral. Also, there are good numbers of schools, offering State and CBSE syllabi, and colleges as well as other institutions of higher learning in Neral, Karjat and Badlapur.

Nearby Areas like Panvel, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai offers employment as they have many industrial areas and IT and ITeS companies, number of manufacturing around. The upcoming SEZs in Navi Mumbai and the two major industrial suburbs of Badlapur and Ambernath have good employment potential. The distance of 100 km is no obstacle for people seeking employment.

A lot of commercial activity is on the cards in Neral West. Retail shops, hospitals and shopping areas are coming up here. Neral does not have major hospitals as of now but some are being set up in Neral west through private clinics and dispensaries are available. The closest reputed hospitals and shopping malls are in Karjat. Residents in this area travel to Navi Mumbai, Ambernath, Kalyan, Badlapur and Thane for their major shopping and entertainment needs at these places and easily accessible as Neral being well-connected, by road and the suburban railway, with the industrial and commercial areas.

(The views expressed by the author is his own)