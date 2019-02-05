Net-zero Buildings – The bright prospect of Indian Real Estate

Ecologically accountable and resource-efficient buildings in current times have become an essential part and future of the real estate industry. Today the government, developers, builders and end users recognize the need and importance of green buildings and are implementing sustainable practices at a fast stride. Home buyers comprehend the significance and connection between eco-friendly properties, cost savings and healthy way of living, hence are keen on investing in green homes. Real estate developers too are adhering to sustainable principles during the construction of properties.

Sustainability in the context of real estate does not just limit itself to the conservation of energy but also embraces usage of resources, influence on the immediate environment and living circumstances for residents. Green buildings integrate viable and conservation features like effective energy and water usage, diligently making use of the available renewable energy, salvaged and recyclable resources, proper use of landscapes and constructing well-organized management systems. The greatest advantage of green buildings is they generate less waste, thus augmenting a better living environment. The complete profits of green buildings depend totally on the magnitude at which sustainable features are spoken in the initial planning and design phase. A green building is most probable to flourish in its objective if ecological features are proposed and amalgamated right at the start. Adding another feather to the hat of Indian real estate is the futuristic trend of Net- zero buildings which are the way forward, particularly in the expedition towards sustainable and green development.

What exactly is a net-zero building?

Zero energy homes in current times are undoubtedly the most prevailing and dominant trend in the Indian property market. With the global climate alteration becoming a chief pressing issue of present times, it demands meaningful and immediate action be taken. It is nothing but the vertical architectures that are mostly accountable for consuming a wide chunk from the total energy production. Taking this into consideration, the existing scenario calls for an instantaneous action pointing towards a condensed and abridged carbon future, which in turn needs net-zero energy homes as the keystones, one that is not dependent on fossil fuels.