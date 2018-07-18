Never Step Beyond the Gates – New Age Township Living

By Kaizad Hateria, Brand Custodian and Chief Customer Delight Officer, Rustomjee Group

The real estate sector has seen it all – innovations in terms of architecture, structural planning, projects with amenities, stand-alone buildings and conclave style gated communities.

Today, there has been a focused regeneration of the concept of township living. The pressure of population on the limited infrastructure of the MMR and abundant land supply in new emerging areas in Thane, Virar, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, has led to the increasing popularity of township projects in real estate, especially in the areas surrounding the MMR.

The residents of such townships stand to gain a number of benefits. The immediate thing that would strike you when you enter the precincts of a township is the space. With developers deliberately allocating open spaces in the township area, there are landscaped gardens, play areas for children, walking and jogging tracks amongst lush green surroundings. Residents take their walks, enjoy time in a garden with their kids and chat with friends all in these safe environs.

Fitness enthusiasts have every facility at their doorstep, be it a well-equipped gym, tennis, basketball, squash, swimming pool, yoga room – any and every form of exercise is available. Elders can even choose to meditate in the quiet ‘zen’ corners which developers incorporate into their amenities plan.

When it comes to entertainment and dining, again every option becomes available in a township. It could be a café, in fact, top brands like Starbucks are also setting up franchises in townships; a restaurant, snacks by the poolside or a pizza service. Amphitheatres, open-air movie shows, indoor gaming areas, take care of the entertainment needs of the township residents.

Shopping and marketing are all within the ambit of the township as retail brands and vendors set up shops in the commercial spaces allocated in the township. Whether it is groceries, medical requirements from the chemist, stationary or even a haircut, it’s all a short walk from home. In fact, doctors and dentists also set up their practice in townships, some of which even have provisions for a hospital, thus medical aid is always at hand.

Kids have the most fun in a township. They have their set of friends, they have the open space and gardens to play games and just enjoy the freedom of a stress-free childhood. Best of all, with schools being incorporated into the township, kids can walk to school instead of being stuck for hours in traffic and parents can be relaxed as they are in a safe environment close to home. Moreover, extracurricular activities and hobby classes are all taken care of with facilitators and coaches providing their services in the township itself.

Another very important aspect of township living which is a major concern in today’s times is security. The gated walls of a township afford a high level of security, which is further fortified by the presence of 24-hour security personnel and CCTV coverage. Families can rest easy in a township knowing that they and their belongings are perfectly safe.

It’s true – if you live in a township you never need step beyond the gates!