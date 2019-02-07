New Apartments Getting Smaller As Developers Make Their Offerings More Affordable

By Accommodation Times Bureau

GURUGRAM:

The size of the new apartments offered by developers has come down in the range of 15-17 per cent on an average in the last couple of years across the top cities in the country, according to data released today by Square Yards.

“The saleable area for new launches of 2BHK flats in 2017 and 2018 averages 963 sq ft, down from 1130 sq ft offered by developers before that period, translating into a reduction of 15 per cent. The shrinkage in a saleable area of 3BHK offerings has been sharper at 17 per cent. The saleable area for new launches of 3BHK flats in 2017 and 2018 averages 1458 sq ft, slipping from 1754 sq ft in the previous years. The trend of resorting to higher efficiency is seen in the top seven cities of the country- Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida. Hyderabad, however, has bucked the trend observed in other big cities”, said the company in a statement.

2BHK Saleable Area in Sq Ft 3BHK Saleable Area in Sq Ft City Name Pre 2017-2018 2017-2018 Period Percentage Change Pre 2017-2018 2017-2018 Period Percentage Change Bangalore 1198 993 -17% 1839 1586 -14% Chennai 997 864 -13% 1637 1272 -22% Gurgaon 1325 1161 -12% 2007 1643 -18% Hyderabad 1261 1291 2% 1919 1935 1% Kolkata 988 843 -15% 1426 1360 -5% Mumbai 1084 809 -25% 1710 1265 -26% Noida 1114 958 -14% 1698 1393 -18% Pune 1074 867 -19% 1799 1323 -26%

However, the carpet area offered by developers in both 2BHK, as well as 3BHk flats, is now increasing as a percentage of the saleable area of the apartments. This means that developers are bringing in greater efficiencies in construction despite a reduction in overall saleable area.