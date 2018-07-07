New building bylaws to be approved by state cabinet this month

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PATNA

As per the new building bylaws which are developed for administering building construction activities says that no limitations of the height of houses to be built on 40ft wide new road and 30ft wide old roads.

By the end of July 2018, new bylaws likely to be accepted by the state cabinet, Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy CM on Thursday told in a meeting of realtors in Patna.

The existing law specifies minimum 25% and a maximum 35% of the area of parking and whereas, the new bylaws will have to spare 50% area for parking and open space.

As per the new bylaws, the blueprint of the buildings would be passed electronically through a single-window system, said Suresh Kumar Sharma, Urban Development and housing minister told the reporter.

Officials have taken approval and suggestions from various departments and even belief of builders before drafting it, Minister said.