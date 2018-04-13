NHAI signs First International Project

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MYANMAR

To provide seamless vehicular movement for enhancing trade, business, health, education and tourism between Indian, Myanmar and Thailand, the National Highways Authority of India has signed an agreement for upgradation of Yagyi – Kalewa section of highway (Milepost 40/0 to Milepost 115/5) in Myanmar to two lanes with an earthen shoulder. The agreement was signed yesterday by NHAI with M/s Punj Lloyd Ltd. – Varaha Infra Ltd. (JV). The project has been funded by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and would be executed on EPC mode at a cost of Rs.1177 crores.

The project will have 3 new major bridges and 2 new minor bridges. 4 existing major bridges and 9 existing minor bridges will be repaired and strengthened and 6 existing minor bridges will be reconstructed. The stretch will have 6 truck lay byes, 20 bus bays and passenger shelters and 1 rest area. The project would be completed in three years.

National Highways Authority of India was set up by an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988 “An Act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto”. It has been entrusted with National Highways Development Project, which alongwith other minor projects, has vested in it 50329 kms of National Highways for development, maintenance and management.