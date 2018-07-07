Oakwood to develop new project in Hyd worth Rs 175 Cr

By Accommodation Times Bureau

HYDERABAD

Oakwood Worldwide an arm of Mapletree Investments signed an agreement of Rs 175 crore with Kapil Group for setting up second property in Hyderabad market.

Dean Schreiber, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Oakwood Worldwide, said, “Hyderabad has been developing at a rapid pace with its emerging IT, pharmaceutical sectors as well as a destination for meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions (MICE).”

The project will deliver 175 units of hotel rooms, banquets; business centre etc. and the property to become operational in 2021.