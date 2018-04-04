Old players may head 4 committees in BMC

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

With an eye on the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray brings in its old players in the forefront to head the top four committees in the BMC. The four statutory committees—standing, education, improvements and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) committees— are set to new heads like Yashwant Jadhav, Mangesh Satamkar, Ashish Chemburkarand Dilip Lande who filed their nomination papers for the posts on Monday.

The standing committee is a 26-member statutory body which handles the allotment of tenders and controls the finance of the BMC, whereas, improvement committee clears proposals related to land. The standing committee is currently headed by Sena corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar.

Sena corporators Satamkar and Chemburkar are racing for the posts of the chairperson of Education committee and BEST committee respectively.

Dilip Lande, the former MNS corporator who made a controversial entry to the Sena with five other MNS corporators, will be accommodated as the head of the improvements committee, for which he filed the nomination papers on Monday.

The Sena corporators are expected to be elected unopposed as the opposition has not filed any nomination for the posts.

Every year, political parties can nominate its corporators to replace members and chairpersons of the statutory committees.

While the sena has 93 corporators followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 84, Congress has 30 corporators.

It is being said that former mayor Shraddha Jadhav could be appointed as the leader of the house, a key post which gets vacant after Yashwant Jadhav gets elected for the standing committee.

It is being said that the Sena chief wants more aggressive corporators and also well versed with the BMC functioning to lead the top committees. While it is a promotion for Jadhav, a three-time corporator, since he has been given a better profile which clearly states that he is in the good books, Satamkar and Chemburkar have led this same profile before. However, only time can tell the political advantage of bringing them in.