Over 130 bldgs yet to be vacant, 120 bldg demolished in 2 months

by Staff Reporter -
By Accommodation Times Bureau

NAGPUR

In a pre-monsoon survey conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) it found that over 680 buildings in the city are in dangerous conditions.

In a reply to question asked to Maharashtra CM, he said 688 buildings are in dangerous condition and out it 121 building have been demolished in last 75 days.

CM referred to the survey of BMC and said 555 buildings are private properties, 73 of BMC, 60 of government.

CM in his reply he said, Occupants residing in around 130 buildings are not ready to vacant space and process is going on for vacating those buildings.

The temporary arrangement for accommodation by the landlord is in the process.

The technical committee is going on to discontinuation of water and supply services for 133 buildings.





Staff Reporter

