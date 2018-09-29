Over 40 premises of builders raided 

By Accommodation Times Bureau

RAJKOT

On Wednesday in Gujarat’s Rajkot city 44 premises of three construction firms were searched by Income Tax department officials.

A senior IT official told about the searches that these were being regulated on the business and residential premises of the city-based construction groups, according to an agency.

He also added that nearly 150 IT sleuths have been deployed for carrying out the search operations at as many as 44 places.

The officials also gave a piece of information regarding the searches that were being carried at the premises of Decora group, Swagar Group, Ladani Group (all involved in the construction business) and a finance firm and no further details were divulged by him, the agency added.