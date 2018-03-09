Over 460 buildings violates height norm

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MADURAI

The Madurai Corporation has identified that over 460 buildings have violated the government order dated in 1997. On Wednesday it told to Madras high court Madurai bench that, over 460 buildings have violated the government order which stated that construction of building above nine meters in heights within the boundary of one kilometre from the compound wall of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple is prohibited.

The notices were issued on 3rd March asking them to produce building approval in a week, said corporation counsel. It further said, it would proceed further and would not stop only on notice.

Justices R Tharani and N Kirubakaran directed the authority to notify the court about further developments.

The court had given several indications regarding the safety of the temple, said the petitioner’s counsel. The counsel also pointed out the issue of building violating the government norm. It said Hindu religious and charitable endowment (HR&CE) department did not purchase advance fire safety equipment.

Special government pleader (SGP) was asked by the court about the steps taken by the temple authorities; Rs 20-30 lakh would cost the advanced safety equipment, said rescue services department in a report on fire safety.