Over 5000 houses were allotted to Kerala under PMAY

By Accommodation Times Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sanctioned 5073 houses in 32 cities under the Prime Minister Awaaz Yojana (City). The expenditure incurred for constructing these houses will cost Rs 203 crore. 76 crore is central assistance. The 33rd Annual Meeting of the Project Monitoring Committee was approved to build 321567 houses in various states under Prime Minister Awaaz Yojana. An amount of Rs 18203 crore will be required for investment. Out of this Rs. 4752 crores will be provided as Central assistance.

In the 523 cities of Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Goa,

In Haryana, 70671 and 59929 were allotted to West Bengal. The number of houses allotted to other states by Rajasthan-54821, Uttar Pradesh 39683, Gujarat 35851, Mizoram-15798, Karnataka-11941, Maharashtra -10639, Madhya Pradesh 5426, Bihar-8154, Himachal Pradesh 3345, Punjab-176 and Goa-.

The total number of homes under Prime Minister Aawas Yojana, including the announcement, is 42,45792. Additionally, the scheme under the Rashtriya Awas Yojana will increase the total number of households to 43,87640.

With the participation of Goa in the meeting, to ensure that Prime Minister Aawas Yojana is implemented in all states and Union Territories.