Modified policy to provide major relief to illegal colonies

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Wednesday presented a new draft for the regularisation of the illegal colonies. The draft was debated by representatives of the property dealers and the colonisers association and ministers.

A meeting was held here on Wednesday by the Group of Ministers (GoM).

The new policy framed by the Punjab Government aimed at the regularization of the illegal colonies was deliberated upon in a precision-like and minute manner and after some modifications, the consensus has been reached on the same, release said.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Tript Singh Bajwa Bajwa said that the modified draft would be sent to the Chief Minister this week itself for the approval after which it would be sent to the cabinet for approval.

Bajwa further said that major relief has been given to the people and the colonizers at the time of modifying the policy keeping in view the instructions of the Chief Minister. He also said that efforts have also been made to consider the interests of all the stakeholders while framing the new policy.

Adding more, he said that in the upcoming policy special priority has been accorded to implement the suggestions aimed at the development of the colonies as well as securing the interests of the residents of these colonies.

On the occasion, the property dealers and the colonisers association welcomed the new policy being brought in by the State Government and assured that in future no coloniser would develop a colony in an illegal manner.