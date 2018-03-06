Piramal Realty appoints Naaman Atallah as new CEO

By Accommodations Times Bureau

MUMBAI

Piramal Realty a part of Piramal Group has announced the appointment of Naaman Atallah as a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Piramal Realty, on Tuesday.

Naaman Atallah has led a portfolio of 144 projects worth $30 billion which included residential, commercial, retail and hospitality developments.

Previously, he was also the chief operating officer (COO) at Qatari Diar where he co-led a transformation program that completely restructured the business model of the company where he was in charge of the international portfolio of over 30 projects worth tens of billions.

He was also COO of Emaar Properties, where he worked on some of the iconic projects of the world such as Burj Khalifa, Armani Hotel Dubai and The Dubai Mall.

Naaman Atallah, CEO, Piramal Realty said, “India is the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic large economy. Perhaps no country offers growth prospects for leading real estate professionals as India does.”

Naaman has received his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from Pepperdine University. He attended the AMP at INSEAD.