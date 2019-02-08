Plumber Konnect app aims to bring certified plumbers closer to its users

By Rohit Sharma
The Indian Plumbing Industry, IPSC (Indian Plumbing Skills Council) on Thursday organised a mega event called Plumbing Skills Mahotsav where 10,000 plumbers from North India attended and were trained. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship launched Plumber Konnect mobile application & event which aims to bring certified plumbers closer to its users at Thyagraj Stadium.
Pradhan said, “With a workforce of more than 8 lakh, the plumbing community is one of the largest in India. Building a New India will require a highly skilled workforce including those in the plumbing sector. It is our responsibility to update our workforce in the plumbing sector with skills & technology to meet the demands of the evolving market and aspirations of a New India. The nature of the plumbing industry is also evolving fast. We must keep pace with the rapid changes to build a world-class skilled workforce in the plumbing sector. We will ensure every plumber has a bank account, has a life, accident & health insurance to cover for his/her needs.”
“With the majority of the plumbing industry workforce in India informally trained, it is imperative for us to incorporate technological interventions to expand the horizon of skill training across our plumbing workforce to match with the global standards,” he further added
He also appealed the plumbing community to avail loan facility under MUDRA Yojana and walk on the path of self-employment and evolve from being job seekers to job creators.
On the occasion, Pradhan also handed over awards to distinguished people in the plumbing community and certificates to skilled candidates in plumbing.
Dr R. K. Somany, Chairman, Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) said, “. They are the first soldiers in the line of defense against issues such as water shortage, water-borne diseases and play a very vital role in keeping the society clean and safe. We have made a promise to the community and country to train a workforce of 12 Lakh by 2022, out of which we have already trained and certified more than 90,000 plumbers. IPSC, through its various activities, is putting Indian plumbers on a global platform
Plumbing Skills Mahotsav is a part of the larger ecosystem IPSC has envisaged and the launch of Mobile App, Plumber Konnect shall act as a catalyst in the perfect marriage of bringing technology and skills together to benefit the end consumer.
Plumber Konnect is an innovative app, where the user will get the service from a trained and certified plumber and genuine parts in minimum time on pre-approved costs. The app has also been seamlessly integrated into payment gateways, Organisation said in the statement.