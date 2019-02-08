Plumber Konnect app aims to bring certified plumbers closer to its users

By Rohit Sharma

The Indian Plumbing Industry, IPSC (Indian Plumbing Skills Council) on Thursday organised a mega event called Plumbing Skills Mahotsav where 10,000 plumbers from North India attended and were trained. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship launched Plumber Konnect mobile application & event which aims to bring certified plumbers closer to its users at Thyagraj Stadium.

Pradhan said, “With a workforce of more than 8 lakh, the plumbing community is one of the largest in India. Building a New India will require a highly skilled workforce including those in the plumbing sector. It is our responsibility to update our workforce in the plumbing sector with skills & technology to meet the demands of the evolving market and aspirations of a New India. The nature of the plumbing industry is also evolving fast. We must keep pace with the rapid changes to build a world-class skilled workforce in the plumbing sector. We will ensure every plumber has a bank account, has a life, accident & health insurance to cover for his/her needs.”

“With the majority of the plumbing industry workforce in India informally trained, it is imperative for us to incorporate technological interventions to expand the horizon of skill training across our plumbing workforce to match with the global standards,” he further added