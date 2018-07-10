Points to remember before buying plot, constructing building

By Rohit Sharma

CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has uploaded several points to be considered before buying of individual plot and construction of a residential building in Chennai on its website.

To avoid any misguide and fraud mental in property matters and to keep home buyers alert, CMDA had issued the following points for it.

-Check whether the seller has a right over the property.

-Verify path and encumference certificate for the property.

-Check whether the layout has been approved by the CMDA and sanctioned by the local body. (copy of CMDA approved layout can be obtained from CMDAon payment of nominal fee).

-Check whether the roads and park area have been handed over to the local body through a gift deed.

-Check whether the abutting road of the plot has been maintained by the local body or has been handed over to the local body.

-Verify the land use zone as per the master plan for the plot.

-Verify the completion certificate obtained for the building.

-Verify whether the plan has been prepared according to the development control rules.

-Check whether all the documents/certificates has been enclosed before submitting the plan for approval to CMDA/local body.

-Obtain planning permission from CMDA and building approval from the concerned local body.

-If not action will be taken against the unauthorised and deviated constructions.

-Kindly avoid unauthorised/deviated construction and stay free from the enforcement action of CMDA / local body.