Private agency to recover property tax dues

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUDHIANA

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation with the aim to recover property dues is planning to hire a private firm for the recovery of the pending tax from the residents.

The plan will be put forward to new Municipal Corporation House. In the meantime, the officials have approached the some of the private agency to send their plan and detail reports.

“We are planning to hire some agency which could conduct the recovery drives on our behalf because we are short of recovery staff. Moreover, the available officials are appointed on other development works as well. All these things affect the recovery throughout the year,” said MC, Commissioner Jaskiran Singh.

The Authority would put the plan in the new MC house for the authorisation if they found the plan of any company beneficial.

On Saturday, over 980 filed the property tax returns and despite MC offices remained open on the weekend the recovery pace is too slow. The authority received over Rs 18 lakh from the tax defaulters.

The financial restriction has caused the major problem for the department and to get rid of the limitation the authority has planned to appoint the private agency. The financial crisis has created several problems.