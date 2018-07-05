Priyanka Chopra’s mother responded to BMC notice

MUMBAI

A day after BMC issued a notice to actress Priyanka Chopra for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions, the spokesperson for Priyanka’s mother said that we coordinating with officials.

Civic had received a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in construction, said, officials. BMC in the notice had sought to remove the unauthorised construction and construct as per layout.

A spokesperson for Priyanka’s mother said, We are coordinating with officials and have already taken required appropriate measures,” according to agency

 

