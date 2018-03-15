Project of the Year, Mumbai: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The next award was won by ‘Grand Residency’ a project by RC Group for Project of the Year – Mumbai. The award was presented by Arch. Manoj Vishwakarma and Mr. Yogesh to Mr. Sharad Agarwal, Director of RC Group on behalf of Dr. Prithvijeet Chavan, Director of RC Group.

The project “ Grand Residency ”, features stunning Boutique Development of 2BHK Spacious apartment. The master plan is intricately designed to ensure maximum open spaces within the complex

The project consists of 7 Storeyed Building with Exclusive 54 Residencies. It also provides 9000 Sqft Sky Garden with Terrace and Ample Parking Space