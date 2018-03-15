Project of the Year – Navi Mumbai: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The next award is Project of the Year – Navi Mumbai and its won by ‘Haware Meadows’ a project by Haware Group. Mr. Aniket Haware, Director of Haware Group received its award from Hiranandani ji and Ajay Desai ji.

The project ‘Haware Meadows’ offers 1 RK, 1, and 2 BHK homes. Located in Neral, the project brings to you a healthy mix of both – serenity and connectivity. Haware Meadows is spread acroacres0 acre. It provides various amenities such as, Yoga Room, Library, Earthquake Resistant Structure, etc.