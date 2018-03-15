Published On: Thu, Mar 15th, 2018

Project of the Year – Navi Mumbai: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

_DSC1347By Accommodation Times Bureau

The next award is Project of the Year – Navi Mumbai and its won by ‘Haware Meadows’ a project by Haware Group. Mr. Aniket Haware, Director of Haware Group received its award from Hiranandani ji and Ajay Desai ji.

The project ‘Haware Meadows’ offers 1 RK, 1, and 2 BHK homes. Located in Neral, the project brings to you a healthy mix of both – serenity and connectivity. Haware Meadows is spread acroacres0 acre. It provides various amenities such as, Yoga Room, Library, Earthquake Resistant Structure, etc.
Accommodationtimes Institute
Diploma In RERA Diploma In REE Accommodationtimes Institute

About the Author

-

Leave a comment









Subscribe