Property portal in Maha have to be treated as Real Estate Agent: Consumer body

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) a consumer body and also holds position in Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA) conciliation forum has requested to Maha RERA  to bring real estate web portal companies under its stretch.

However, this will bring and increase transparency and accountability in the realty sector.

“Real estate web portal companies operating in Maharashtra have to be treated as ‘real estate agent’ under RERA”, said MGP in a letter to Gautam Chatterjee, Chairman of Maha RERA, a copy of which is with the agency.

Shirish Deshpande, Chairman of MGP chairman told to the agency that, “With regard to the definition of a real estate agent, we have no doubts that property portals like Magicbricks.com, Makaan.com, 99acres.com, among others, are acting as agents, facilitating buying/selling of properties. As such they are legally liable to register themselves with Maha Rera.”

It also sought for registration of property portals under the regulator in next 60 days.

Maha RERA is the first to provide the GIS location of the registered projects.

