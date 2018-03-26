Punjab approves new building rules to boost construction industry

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Saturday paved the way for easing of building rules to give a further boost to the construction industry while facilitating better urban planning and development in the state.

The cabinet stamped its approval on the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules-2018, providing for Purchasable Unlimited Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for Group Housing, Commercial, Public Office, Hotel and Industrial Buildings, while increasing Permissible FAR for residential plotted development and Educational buildings.

The new Rules were drafted after taking suggestions from co-departments and the general public on a draft uploaded in the public domain. Relevant suggestions received were considered and duly incorporated in these rules, which will replace the Punjab Urban Development Authority Building Rules 2013, according to an official spokesperson.

Other key features of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Rules-2018 include the new provision for Rental housing/Hostel, Dhaba, Miniplex and Multiplex, Wholesale Trade/ Warehouse/ Integrated Freight Complex, besides an increase in commercial use in Group Housing projects from 0.20% to 1%.

Apart from this, 5% additional Ground Coverage has been permitted in the case of the retail service industry, while ground coverage for the Commercial building has been increased from 40% to 45%, the official spokesperson disclosed after the Cabinet meeting.

Besides, an additional 5 percent floor area ratio (FAR) free of charge and 100% exemption of building scrutiny fee has been allowed on submission of Green Building Certificate.

The spokesperson said that the provisions of the latest National Building Code-2016 have been incorporated in these building rules. The Town and Country Planning Organization (TCPO) of India had framed Model Building Bylaws in the year 2016 and had requested all the States to adopt and implement these, along with the National Building Code-2016.