Punjab cabinet approves affordable housing policy

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

To enable affordable housing for lower income groups (LIG), the Punjab government has cleared the way for the notification of the Affordable Colony policy, 2018, on Wednesday. This is also to keep a check on the increase in a number of unauthorized colonies.

The government found that most of the unauthorized colonies to have small sized plots which are normally purchased by lower income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS). Therefore, the state authority had decided to relax some provisions in approved colonies.

According to an official spokesperson in a release said that the cabinet has signalled to the new policy which aims at providing higher density and floor area ratio (FAR) to the promoters who were anxious to develop an affordable colony.

The Affordable Colony policy has suggested rebate in rate concerning to License fee, Change of Land Use and External Development Charges to regularize building of the topmost possible number of flats over an acre of land.

This would help make these available to the LIG at the affordable price. Plot sizes in such colonies shall be maximum up to 125 square yards and their average size shall not exceed 100 sq. yard.

Under the policy, expect SAS Nagar and New Chandigarh master plans, to carve out an affordable colony in all the master plans of the state a maximum of 5 acres of land would be required.

As per a recent inventory, it is found that about on 40,000 acres of land there are approximately 8,000 unauthorized colonies which have come up without permission from the authorized authority.

The release said, increasing of unauthorized colonies has been found to be directly linked to non-availability of affordable housing for the LIG and MIG.