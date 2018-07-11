Punjab CM says no to Khattar’s suggestion on tricity planning board

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday categorically rejected his Haryana counterpart’s suggestion to set up a Tricity Planning Board for Chandigarh and its adjoining cities of Panchkula and Mohali, saying Chandigarh indisputably belonged to Punjab.

Taking a strong stand on the issue, which Punjab Governor VPS Badnore also endorsed by saying that coordination on the Tricity development related issues was already being done, the Chief Minister said there was no question of agreeing to Khattar’s proposal.

The Chief Minister was responding to questions at an event here. Besides Badnore and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Institute for Development & Communication chairman Pramod Kumar shared the dais with Captain Amarinder Singh.

Even as the Governor pointed out that as a land-locked region, Chandigarh did not have any scope for expansion, Captain Amarinder Singh asserted that Punjab, being the only state without a capital, had a historical right over Chandigarh. Various accords in the past had given Chandigarh to Punjab but they were, unfortunately, not implemented, he added.

Both Captain Amarinder Singh and Badnore also rejected the suggestion of an NCR-type Greater Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, treating the entire Tricity as the Capital of Punjab and Haryana. Badnore, who is also the Chandigarh UT Administrator, said while there was already coordination between the two states and the UT on certain issues, the same could be enhanced by strengthening his Advisory Council with more people drawn from Mohali and Panchkula.