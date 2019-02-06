Punjab forest area increased to 35,583 acres

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The Forest Minister, Punjab, Sadhu Singh Dharmosot has said that the forest area of Punjab has witnessed an increase in the last few years and now stands at 35583 acres.

Dharmsot said the area under forest cover has increased to a large extent in the state. He further said that 65 lakh saplings have been distributed free of cost under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Hariyali’ campaign launched by the Punjab government on June 5, 2018, under the Mission Tandarust Punjab.

The minister also said that under ‘Ghar-Ghar Hariyali’ initiative, free distribution of saplings has been ensured to various government and private institutions of the state and not only this but 15 saplings per person have been provided to the people by their nearest nurseries through the ‘i-haryali’ app. He said that till now 18 lakh saplings have been provided through online booking.