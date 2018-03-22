Punjab Govt extends time limit to deposit property tax under OTS till Mar 31

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Government has promulgated every measure considering supreme the interest of the people of Punjab and it is in keeping with this commitment that a decision has been taken to extend the timeline to deposit property tax under One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) till March 31.

Disclosing this here today, the Local Government Minister, Punjab, Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu said that keeping in view the long pending demand of the people the notification issued by the department with regard to the one-time settlement of House Tax/Property Tax has been extended till 31st March 2018. The Minister further disclosed that the earlier last date for the availing rebate was January 15, 2018.

The Minister further directed the officials of the department to spread awareness concerning the decision so as to make sure that maximum people derive benefit from it.