Punjab govt gives nod for regularisation of unauthorised colonies

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

With a view to curbing the growth of unplanned and haphazard constructions across the state, the Cabinet on Monday cleared a policy for regularization of unauthorized colonies and plots/buildings falling in unauthorized colonies, official spokespersons said.

The policy covers colonies developed before March 19, 2018, according to an official spokesperson.

As per the policy, any developer, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) or Cooperative Society can apply for regularization of unauthorized colonies. However, in the case of plots, compounding of a colony is not mandatory for the regularization of plots and plot owners can directly apply for regularization.

The policy would be applicable to the entire state, including municipal limits falling under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, but shall not be applicable to the rest of the periphery area. This policy shall also not be applicable to the colonies having apartments.

The developer would be given a time period of four months to apply for regularisation under this policy. After the expiry of this period, a timeline of three months would be given to the concerned authorities for finding unauthorised colonies. A penalty of 20% of regularisation fee would be imposed if the applicant applies for regularisation after the expiry of time. However, any applicant who fails to apply under this policy would be penalised under the relevant provisions of the law.

The civil/criminal proceedings, if any, against the colonisers, may be suspended after receiving 25% of the composition charges. However, these proceedings would be withdrawn only after final regularisation of the colonies. All charges for regularisation colonies and plots shall be as per the previous policy, notified on April 20, 2018.

The revenue thus collected from the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies/plots would be utilised for providing basic civic amenities to the residents of those colonies.