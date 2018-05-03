Punjab to build new city in 5000 acres near Mohali Airport

landBy Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Urban Development & Housing Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said state government to develop new city near Mohali international Airport in 5000 acres and the land for this project would be acquired under the land policy.

After the first review meeting with the senior department officials, Bajwa disclosed this.

The Minister further said that “The 560 acre land in New Chandigarh would be acquired by the end of this year and more 272-acre land would be acquired in New Chandigarh which would be used for residential purposes.”

A new four-lane road connecting New Chandigarh & SAS Nagar would be laid, he added.

Minister said that Punjab has become the pioneer in uploading revenue based Master Plans and offering E-CLU (change of Land Use) in the country. So far, the department has uploaded 10 revenue based Master Plans on the department website for public reference. He said that master plans of all cities and towns based on revenue records would be completed within two years. He also said that all master plans would be uploaded on the departmental website to facilitate people.

Bajwa further disclosed that “The department has switched over from manual action to e-auction for disposal of property by all development authorities in the state and E-CLU has also been implemented by the department.”

Moving another step forward the department is coming up with the E-Licensing system with the implementation of this system the people would be able to apply online and provisional license would be generated online. The Minister said that all these electronic online initiatives are being taken to save time and develop a hassle-free people-friendly system, he said.