Punjab’s Online Bldg plan approval system to roll out on Aug 15

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Local Government Minister, Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) would be rolled out on the 15th of August and it would be a purely online platform.

The minister was addressing architects as well as the Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations of Punjab on the occasion of a workshop at Municipal Bhawan. “It is a one-stop place for all the architects/citizens to submit drawings/documents for the building plan approval and would cater to the 165 ULBs as well as the 27 Improvement Trusts”, Minister said.

Sidhu further said that there would be a 5 step process with regard to the OBPAS. Listing out the benefits of this unique project, the minister said that with its operationalization the common people would not have to make the endless rounds of the government offices to get their maps/drawings approved thus saving their precious time and energy.