Puranik Builders clocks sales over Rs 200 Cr in 45 days

MUMBAI

In an otherwise sluggish residential market, major realty player Puranik Builders has sold 315 residential units worth over Rs 200 crore in 45 days between February and March 2018 reinforcing its position as a growth driver in the segment.

Puranik Builders harbouring strong domain expertise in the mid-segment has sold 1,81,248 sq.ft across 7 of their projects located in Thane and Pune. These sales were backed by their Zero Bana Hero scheme.

The lucrative offer comprised of zero down-payment, zero registration charges and GST and 0% interest and the arrival of the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa.

“We have surpassed our expectations and are ecstatic to achieve this huge milestone. Selling the right product at the right price in the right location has done wonders for our projects in Thane and Pune. We are happy to be the market growth driver in the segment and contribute to the sales movement in this quarter. Puranik Builders will continue to set new benchmarks in this space and strive for excellence”, Shailesh Puranik, MD, Puranik Builders said.