Puri launches m-Awas Mobile App for allotment of GPRA through ASA

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DELHI

Hardeep Puri, Minister Housing and Urban Affairs has launched a Mobile App (m-Awas) for allotment of Government accommodations in General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Delhi under the control of the Directorate of Estates, here today.

The application has been developed by NIC. The dedicated application of online allotment i.e. e-Awas will support this App.

“A total number of 61,317 residential accommodations of various types are available in Delhi which is allotted to the eligible Central Government employees through Automated System of Allotment (ASA), by using login Id and password”, Minister said.

He further added, the app will facilitate the applicants of the Central Government accommodation in Delhi as well as those who are in waiting list, to apply for an allotment, view waiting list and the allotment lists.

The app is user-friendly and can be made operative from an android mobile phone. It can be downloaded free of cost from the website of GPRA

“The facility will be extended to the applicants of 8 other cities where ASA has been implemented and for the purpose of registration and filling of DE-II form”, Puri said.

Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra and other senior officers of the ministry were also present on the occasion.