Raheja’s upcoming project to have Asia’s Highest Residential Infinity Pool

MUMBAI

Mumbai has not just been the financial capital of India but also the ‘luxury capital’ of the country. As the city is attracting more fashion labels in the luxury category, the city’s property market already commands a premium in India and also in the global context.

Offering the epitome of luxury, Mumbai will soon get Asia’s highest residential infinity pool, Aeon. The 50- foot long rooftop infinity pool will be located atop Raheja Universal’s upcoming project, Raheja Imperia I

The project provides several amenities like a private club, ballroom, party deck, etc.

Ashish Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Universal said, “Mumbai’s real estate luxe segment has undergone a paradigm shift, fuelled by the dynamic NRIs and HNIs.”

With the ever-shrinking land bank in Mumbai, low-density luxury projects are at an all-time premium, he added.

Being developed by Raheja Universal Pvt. Ltd., the 60 storey Raheja Imperia I is a Greenfield project built on a virgin plot, implying absolute privacy and unmatched luxury.

The project provides residents more open space with larger green cover. It comes free of public car parking, SRA, or rehabilitation requirements, which means that the benefits of the facilities are solely for residents to enjoy; a much-craved privacy in a densely populated city like Mumbai.