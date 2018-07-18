Rail Land Development Authority & NBCC signs agreement for development of 10 stations

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain on Wednesday said Indian Railways had advertised its plan to offer ‘A-1’ and ‘A’ category stations for the redevelopment of it in which out of 23 stations, bids were received for 2 stations.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, he said, Jammu Tawi (Northern Railway) and Kozhikode (Southern Railway) stations have received the bid and are under evaluation.

The cost of station redevelopment was to be met by leveraging the commercial development of land and airspace in and around the stations. Twenty-three stations were initially taken up for bidding in the first phase by Zonal Railways under the Program, he said.

He added bids for Surat station (Western Railway) and Anand Vihar, Bijwasan & Chandigarh (Northern Railway) have been invited.

“A MoU between Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and NBCC India Ltd. has been signed for the development of the 10 stations”, the minister said.

Tirupati, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Nellore, Madgaon, Charbagh, Gomtinagar, Kota, Thane new, Ernakulam Junction and Puducherry are the 10 stations.