Rains destroys 35 homes, leaves over 30k people homeless

KERALA

The heavy has shattered the houses in Kerala and made the homeowner homeless. After continues effect of rain over 8,000 families were shifted to relief camps across the state.

The control room looking after the rain-related incident it said, over 34,000 people from which 8,000 families are shifted to 265 relief camps.

According to the source, over 35 houses were destroyed and around 1,200 houses partial damage.

The water-logging has created road traffic in some parts of it and in several places still flood water is not decreased, an official said.