Rainy Season Is The Best Season To Select Properties

By Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, LLB, PhD

Leakage and seepage can be discovered only in monsoon. Low lying areas, water logging can be seen and tested only in monsoon. The craftsmanship of builders and contractors only can be verified in monsoon. Often, new buildings with new painting do not give us an actual picture. It has happened in many cases that poor quality of construction leads to seepage and leaks.

Poor quality appears when we use property and it happens when monsoon sets in. Normally we enter the property, Grah Pravesh during Dewali or Dussessra period. But after five months when monsoon sets in, we realise the seepage.

By this time builders takes his hand up and do not co-operate. And you realise that the area is low lying. Water clogging in your area sometimes leads to Power cut due to short circuit and water clog in the compounds.

Hence it is the best time for you to select the properties.