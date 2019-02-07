RBI reduces repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%

By Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI:

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Thursday reduced the repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent. The MPC also decided to change the monetary policy stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds. Repo rate is used by monetary authorities to control inflation.

The reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 6.0 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.5 per cent. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent while supporting growth, the MPC said in a statement.