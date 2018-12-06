Real Estate: Getting Turkish Citizenship Became Easier

By Accommodation Times Bureau

ISTANBUL:

Turkey has lowered the minimum amount of capital investment required to obtain Turkish citizenship from $2 million to $500,000 while the lower limit for granting citizenship to foreigners that buy real estate was also decreased from $1 million to $250,000.

It has been a month since the amendment has been passed, and according to data gathered by Antalya Homes, a real estate agency in Turkey, residence sales to foreigners increased a record-breaking 151.1% year-on-year since last September.

In Turkey, which allows dual citizenship, the residences sold to foreigners in the first nine months of 2018 was purchased by citizens of Middle Eastern countries, Russia, Germany, UK and India.

Foreigners that intend to buy property in Turkey, which offers visa-free entry to citizens of 102 countries, prefer mostly Istanbul, Antalya, Bursa, Yalova, and Trabzon.