Real Estate: Machani Ananda rebrands to Svasa Homes

By Accommodation Times Bureau
Machani Ananda, by Machani Infra Development Corporation (MIDC) today announced the rebranding of Machani Ananda to Svasa Homes. The new identity was launched in the presence of Ramesh Machani, Chairman of Machani Group, at the new Svasa Homes property in Basavanagudi.
Svasa Homes will execute marketing campaigns both offline & online, that will include: Print Ads, advertorials, customer outreach programmes, and social media engagements to drive consumers to witness the luxurious heritage associated with the property, the release stated.
The rebranding strategy aligns with Svasa’s vision and growth and focuses on 3 core inspirations; timeless heritage, seamless luxury, and selfless community.
Ravi Machani, Managing Director of Machani Group, said, “Svasa homes strives to provide a conducive living environment to enable an individual to achieve the Svasa life.’’
Svasa Homes is a 132 luxurious 4-bedroom apartment for entrepreneurial families nestled at Basavanagudi with 18 floors in each tower, 97,000 square feet landscape, 36,000 square feet clubhouse and 3 levels of parking space among many other exclusive amenities.