Real Estate: Machani Ananda rebrands to Svasa Homes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Machani Ananda, by Machani Infra Development Corporation (MIDC) today announced the rebranding of Machani Ananda to Svasa Homes. The new identity was launched in the presence of Ramesh Machani, Chairman of Machani Group, at the new Svasa Homes property in Basavanagudi.

Svasa Homes will execute marketing campaigns both offline & online, that will include: Print Ads, advertorials, customer outreach programmes, and social media engagements to drive consumers to witness the luxurious heritage associated with the property, the release stated.