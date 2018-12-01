Real Estate Permissions – A insightful seminar conducted on Nov 30

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

Accommodation Times has successfully hosted its Real Estate Permissions seminar on November 30, 2018. The XXV knowledge covered several topics including CRZ, Environmental Clearance, Green Building, and Civil Aviation.

The first session of the seminar was head by Mala Singh on Green Buildings approvals, the attendees were explained how to convert your existing building into green building. They have also explained the difference between Blackwater and Greywater.

The second session lead by Gopal Chiplunkar on CRZ where he explained the norms and procedure of CRZ, talked about CRZ I, II, III, IV and also about the recent circular.

How to secure NOC, what are norms should be kept in mind before constructing in near airports was explained by Deviprasad Shetty. This was the third session on Civil Aviation.

The fourth one was head by Shekhar Tamhane & Deepa Tamhane on Environmental Clearance in which they explain the audience about new judgment, procedure, norms, rules, etc.

