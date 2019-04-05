Realtors expect rise in home sales this Gudi Padwa

By Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI:

Gudi Padwa is one of the most auspicious occasions for purchases and has traditionally been preferred day for Indians to purchase their dream home. However, in recent times it has been seen people taking their buying decisions at times when they are ready to make a purchase and not being extremely particular of the time of the year.

Developers continue to create special offers and other alluring programmes to make a purchase in this period attractive for end users. The recent policies like GST, Tax benefits, etc have already boosted the real estate.

“Last year festive performance was lacklustre however on the back of aforesaid positive changes we expect buoyant festive season sales this time around”, said Parth Mehta, Managing Director, Paradigm Realty.