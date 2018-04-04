Record of illegal construction in Delhi

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DELHI

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri HansrajGangaramAhir in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today said that Delhi Police has reported that their role with regard to illegal construction is limited to informing the civic agencies whenever such illegal construction comes to their notice.

14982, 13219, 12210 and 2444 intimations during 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (up to 28.02.2018) respectively about the illegal construction in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi have been sent by Delhi Police to concerned civic agencies. Of which, 104, 105, 106 and 19 intimations during 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (up to 15.03.2018) respectively are for the area of Sadar Bazaar Police Station. Also, on receipt of notice from Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) under Section 344(2) of Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, local Police takes action to stop construction and size construction material.

No case of the nexus of builder mafia with Police officers has reportedly come to the notice of Delhi Police during the last three years and the current year (up to 28.02.2018). Details of action taken against Delhi Police personnel on allegations of inaction/ allowing illegal construction during the last three years and the current year (up to 28.02.2018) are as under:

Year Departmental Enquiry Show cause Notice Censure Explanation Warning 2015 01 28 13 56 - 2016 05 13 02 07 06 2017 - 29 01 15 - 2018 (upto 28.02.2018 - - - - -

Delhi Police has reported that transfer/posting Delhi Police officials including an official in PS Sadar Bazar are being done as per provisions contained in Standing Order No. 289/10.