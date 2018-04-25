Redevelopment of Kathputli Colony takes off

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday reiterated the Centre’s commitment to In-situ redevelopment of slums areas in Delhi to achieve the vision of housing for All.He was speaking while laying the foundation stone for the In-situ redevelopment project at Kathputli Colony in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lt. Gov of Delhi, here today.

Addressing the gathering, Puri stated that the project at Kathputli Colony will be not only a slum re-development project but also rekindle hope and trust between the State and similarly placed citizens in other slums. He further said that this redevelopment project, which was conceived way back in the year 2009, is finally seeing the light of the day and will provide clean, well planned and habitable units together with an adequate social infrastructure to the people of Kathputli colony.

The Minister further informed that this is one of the first re-development projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. As per the Agreement with the private partner in this project, the developer has to construct 2,800 EWS houses (30.5 Sq. mtr. each) and in the interim provide transit camp with 2,800 porta cabin dwelling units and other amenities/ facilities for jhuggi dwellers. The developer will meet his cost through the building and be disposing of freehold flats and the commercial built-up area equivalent to 10% of EWS FAR on a leasehold basis.

DDA is implementing the project under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in which one of the verticals provides for in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers is undertaken using land as a resource through private participation. The cost involved per dwelling unit is Rs 1, 12,000 and Rs 30,000 for maintenance for a period of five years.

Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra and Vice Chairman of DDA Uday Pratap Singh were also present on the occasion.