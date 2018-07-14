REPL to raise over Rs 18.5 Cr through IPO for biz

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL), a Delhi-based Urban Development & Infrastructure Consultancy’s stock was listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday it offered 45, 69,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 41 each, which translated to an issue size of around Rs18.73 crore.

The issue was open for subscription from June 29 to July 5. The share is listed on the Emerge platform of the NSE. The lead managers were Khambatta Securities Ltd and Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt. Ltd, official release said.

It is working on important government projects including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Housing for All, Smart City projects and private projects.

In a conference organised at IIC (India International Canter), the stock was listed and Pradeep Misra CMD, REPL said,“We are a zero-debt company and have been paying 100% dividend for last 11 years.”

He added, the company has orders worth more than Rs 210 crore in hand and the order book is growing.